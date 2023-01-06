Wedding or Honeymoon with Island Getaways

Nancy Finn the Owner of Island Getaways talks about how they help with destination wedding planning. This includes organizing weddings, honeymoons and family vacations in the Caribbean as well as excursions.

Wednesday, January 11th at 6:30 p.m. Island Getaways is having a Caribbean VIP webinar, going through all of the Sandals and Beaches resorts. Attendees with receive a $250 spa credit to use at the resort in qualifying room categories.

Please email info@myislandgetaways.com to receive the link to RSVP