Wedding Dress Fashion Show!

Kelly Kohl and Kate Welbes Winchell join us on The Morning Blend to discuss The Wonder World of Weddings fashion show!

The choreographed fashion shows feature professional models and dancers. They will include fashions for brides and bridesmaids, mothers of the wedding couple, grooms and groomsmen, flower girls, mini brides, and ring bearers, plus trends in clothing accessories. Bouquets containing surprise gift cards will be tossed near the conclusion of each Show.

The 2026 Wonderful World of Weddings Show is Saturday, January 10, from 10 am - 4 pm, and Sunday, January 11, from 10 am - 3 pm, at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

For more information, visit The Wonderful World of Weddings.