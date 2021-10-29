Watch
We Want Photos of Your Veteran!

WPS Health Solutions is honoring Vets
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:45:02-04

We are teaming up with WPS Health Solutions for a Salute to Veterans. Upload a photo of a veteran. It can be you, a relative or a friend. During the week of 11/8 WPS will run ads thanking Veteran's for their service. Upload your photo here.
WPS was founded in Wisconsin in 1946 as military personnel returned home from World War II and found themselves in need of affordable medical care for themselves and their families. Today, WPS Health Solutions is celebrating 75 years of caring for Wisconsin and caring for the health and well-being of America’s military, veterans, and their families. WPS is committed to actively recruiting and hiring veterans and to giving back to programs and organizations that support military and veterans’ health in our communities.

