Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Yes please
Not now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Live Weather Cams
Weather Maps
Travel Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Science Experiments
Weather Blog
Weather Kids
Traffic
News
Local News
Positively Milwaukee
We're Open
The Rebound Milwaukee
Tokyo Olympics
I-Team
Decision 2021
Project: Drive Sober
National
Links
Submit News Tips
Alexa
Sports
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Bucks
Friday Football Frenzy
Sports Glance with Lance
Green & Gold One Minute Drill
Photo Galleries
Videos
Live Newscasts
Youtube Channel
The Morning Blend
There's More in Store at Sendik's
The Blend Gives Back
What's for Dinner?
Entertainment
Summer Like a Rockstar
TV Listing
Community Calendar
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Watch NBC Shows
About Us
Contact Us
News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
Support
Alexa
Watch TMJ4 News anywhere
Contests
The Morning Blend Gives Back
Featured Content
The Blend Gives Back
Job of the Day
Grow with Melinda
Everyday Health
Conquering Addiction
Financial Fitness
Your Health Matters
Play the TODAY'S TMJ4 News Game
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Weather
Traffic
Submit A News Tip
Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month
Milwaukee Tonight
Coronavirus
We're Open
The Rebound
The Rebound
Positively Milwaukee
Tokyo Olympics
Contests
Quick links...
Weather
Traffic
Submit A News Tip
Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month
Milwaukee Tonight
Coronavirus
We're Open
The Rebound
Positively Milwaukee
Tokyo Olympics
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4