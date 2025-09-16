Wayside Days: A Celebration of Life’s Winding Journeys

Ann Brusky and Laura Bickford join us on The Morning Blend to discuss this free event at the Art Preserve in Sheyboygan.

Wayside Days is a 3-day event filled with activities, music, food, and tours reflecting on nature and art. Kicking off Thursday, the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series is headlined by Bizhiki, and opening with Tiffany Xiong. Friday provides behind-the-scenes tours of the Art Preserve, with indoor exhibitions inspiring people of all ages. Ending the weekend, Wayside Days continues at the Art Preserve with tours, discussions of invasive plants and educational discussions, live music, and hands-on art making.

There will be a scavenger hunt throughout the Art Preserve. The prize is an EVB bandanna. You can find the scavenger hunt information at the information tent.

Wayside Days at the Art Preserve:

Thursday, September 18 – 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, September 19 – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3636 Lower Falls Rd

Sheboygan, WI 53081

For more information, visit JMKAC.org

