Your child didn't come with a manual? Finally, a powerful, fun-to-read parenting guide that combines science, professional perspectives, and personal experiences to empower parents to make the best and bravest calls for their children and set them on the right track for a healthy and happy life. Dr. Susan Maples joins us to discuss her book, Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids Against All Odds in Today's World.
Ways to Keep Kids Healthy as They Head Back to School
Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids Against All Odds in Today's World
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 12:19:40-04
