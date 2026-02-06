Waukesha Chefs Turns Fast Food Into Sophisticated Dining

Popular Waukesha-area chefs and restaurants are participating in the 5th annual Unwrapped fundraiser. The event challenges creative and community-minded chefs, who give of their time and talents, to construct tasty gourmet bites. Chefs will be utilizing ingredients donated by McDonald’s suppliers as well few of their own favorite ingredients, oils, herbs and spices in their savory or sweet Unwrapped dishes. Proceeds from Unwrapped Waukesha will support SHARP’s delivery of STEAM-based educational program to hundreds of K3 through fifth grade students and educators. This years competitors, "The Carriage House", "Bella Gusto", "Bryant’s On The Round", and "Daybreak Prime Meats and Del", will compete to raise money for four Waukesha schools and make some good tasting food while they are at it!

For more information, visit sharpliteracy.org.