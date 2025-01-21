Water. Slides. Need I Say More?

Kalahari Resorts and water park is expanding! Adding three new water slides and a brand new space featuring a retractable roof, the 75,000 sq. ft. addition now contributes to a whopping 200,000 sq. ft. hotel and convention center. The new additions to the water park and resort aim to provide families with an experience that can't be replicated anywhere but the Wisconsin Dells. Do you want to check out the renovations for yourself? Make a reservation today or book a day-pass to see the new water slides! For more information, visit Wisconsin Location | Kalahari Resorts | Kalahari Resorts & Conventions