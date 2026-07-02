Watching over Milwaukee Mental Wellness

Outreach and Wellpoint Care have partnered up to strengthen the continuum of care available to patients by integrating counseling services with OCHC’s comprehensive health center services. Patients receiving counseling from Wellpoint Care clinicians will have streamlined access to OCHC’s full range of services, including primary medical care, behavioral health and psychiatry, and dental services. The collaboration will establish coordinated referral pathways between the organizations to ensure patients receive timely behavioral health and primary care services. No patient is turned away because of financials, individuals and families with incomes at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible for care through OCHC’s sliding fee discount program.

Connect with their services for yourself or someone in your family who may need access to Mental and Behavioral Health Services here: Wellpoint Care Network — Outreach Community Health Centers