Washington County Humane Society-The Pet Project

Today we welcome The Washington County Humane Society. They recently took in 34 dogs as part of a Sheriff's department seizure from a non-licensed breeder. Joe and Jessica are here and will let us know if any of the dogs are still available for adoption. They also talk about their Barks & Brews on June 25th and their biggest fundraiser- the Mega Rummage sale. It takes place the first weekend in June. For more information visit the website.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.

