Want Your Social Media Videos to Go Viral? Here's What Works in 2026

If you're creating social media videos for your business but not getting the views you want, a few simple changes can make a big difference. Marketing expert Tim Vertz shares the top strategies helping businesses grow their reach on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and beyond.

The secret starts with short, fast-paced videos. Keep content under 45 seconds, use captions, and add frequent camera angle changes, graphics, or B-roll to keep viewers engaged. Next, grab attention immediately with a strong hook in the first few seconds by highlighting a common problem or mistake your audience wants to solve.

Finally, don't forget a clear call to action. Whether it's asking viewers to comment, save the video, or request a free resource, engagement signals help social media algorithms push your content to more people.

Want to see how your marketing stacks up? Visit VertzMarketing.com and try the free AI Digital Marketing Health Check. Simply enter your website and receive a customized marketing report in about 60 seconds.

