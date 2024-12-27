Wandering Palate -- Simple & Quick Paleo Recipes

Erika Schlick is a certified health coach and cookbook author. She shares her journey of healing from Lyme Disease and multiple Auto-immune diseases through changing her diet. She joins us from her kitchen today to share a delicious roasted cauliflower with mint and dill. Learn how to make mealtime easy and healthy. For more information on her recipes, visit The Trail To Health
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.