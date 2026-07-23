Walk or run for those who Served

Attention runners and walkers, we have a deserving cause for you! There will be a 5K Run/Walk in Muskego on August 1, 2026 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The goal of the race is for people to gain awareness of the amazing things that the organization does to help fallen first responders, military personnel, and those who have been catastrophically injured, as well as raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

This year marks the third annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Milwaukee! The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Muskego and will bring together community members, first responders, veterans, families, and local organizations to honor those who serve and sacrifice.

Register to run, walk, or donate: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk - Milwaukee, WI

Email milwaukeerun@t2t.org with questions or follow them on Facebook: Tunnel to Towers – 5K Run & Walk Milwaukee, WI