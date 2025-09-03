Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elmbrook Humane Society
WagFest Brings Tails, Treats, and Tons of Fun
Nicole Latus and Becca Kazda join us on The Morning Blend to discuss this year’s Wagfest.

This event helps raise money for Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) and offers an opportunity for animals and their people to come together as a community to celebrate the bond between them. No canine companion? No problem! Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

The event will have almost 30 different vendor booths to shop at, food trucks, food vendors, and many activities for people & pups.

Wagfest:

Saturday, September 6, from 11 am to 5 pm

Mitchell Park in Brookfield

For more information, visit WagFest or email events@ebhs.org.

