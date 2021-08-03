Voting for One of Five Deserving Nonprofits!

You nominated, we narrowed it down, and now it's your chance to vote! We have another amazing 5 nonprofits for this round of The Morning Blend Gives Back with Bank Five Nine. Becky Miller from Bank Five Nine joins us to share a little bit about each organization.

To cast your vote, visit TheMorningBlend.com/GivesBack. And see below for more information on each organization!

B.R.O.S.

Website: https://www.brosmke.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BROS-117815756802506

(B.R.O.S.) is a nonprofit 501c3 community outreach initiative focused on mentoring young men in a safe space. Our goal is to enrich their lives through the enhancement of their natural abilities including financial literacy, soft skills, and professional trades.

SE Wisconsin Emergency Support Group, Inc

Website: https://www.sewiesg.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sewiesg

SEWIESG delivered food every week to families from Bayview to Sullivan and everywhere in between! Our organization is 100% volunteer-run!! 98% of the money raised goes directly back to our community. Only 2% of the funds raised go towards necessary administrative costs.

Pets Helping People

Website: https://petshelpingpeople.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PetsHelpingPeopleInc

PHP partners with organizations and facility directors who care to do more for the people they serve. Our partners believe, as we do, in the healing power of a cold nose and a wagging tail. Working together, we create joy and inspiration for the more than 5,000 people we reach annually in the Southeastern section of Wisconsin. Since 1998, we’ve trained more than 700 handler/pet teams. Our classes are at the Congregational Home in Brookfield, Wisconsin, where we continue to train new teams each month.

Gates Family Youth Center

Website: https://youthandfamilyproject.org

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/youthandfamilyproject

Gates Family Youth Center Inc is a 501 (c) 3 organization in the city of Milwaukee our movement is designed to empower our youth through academic preparation, mentoring and creating opportunities for social change.

Redeem & Restore Center