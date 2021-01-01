The Morning Blend Gives Back with Bank Five Nine and The Winner is:

The Morning Blend and Bank Five Nine want to team up with you and Make Lives Better! Nominate a great local charity for a chance for that charity to win $1,000 plus an appearance on The Morning Blend.

Charities can be nominated multiple times regardless if they have won in the past or picked in the final 5 so please keep nominating!

ABOUT BANK FIVE NINE: Bank Five Nine is a local, community bank, headquartered in Oconomowoc since 1859. With 14 branch locations throughout SE Wisconsin, it is our mission to make lives better in the communities we serve.

Our employees spend over 12,000 hours annually volunteering with local non-profit organizations, and we’ve donated over $1 million in the last five years. We are proud to partner with TMJ4 and The Morning Blend for a second year to recognize the great work being done in our area to serve the needs of our friends and neighbors.

Our Last Winner: Good Friend, Inc

Good Friend's mission is to create autism awareness, teach acceptance of differences, and foster empathy for individuals on the autism spectrum. Good Friend Inc. knows there is beauty in diversity, there is strength in community, there is magic in inclusion. We are a non-profit organization using social-emotional tools to establish a culture of acceptance in schools and beyond.

Website: https://goodfriendinc.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoodFriendInc

