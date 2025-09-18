Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Volo Museum Unveils Exciting Haunting and Holiday Exhibits

Jim Wojdyla joins us on The Morning Blend to share how the Volo Museum is celebrating the fall and holiday seasons.

The Volo Museum remains family-owned and is located in Volo, Illinois. It started as an auto museum and is now a world-famous destination that sits on 75 acres and offers a full day of fun for all ages!

There is a new snow machine, live reptiles at the dinosaur exhibit, and a paranormal train tour visiting hot spots on the museum's property. There is also a "time warp" exhibit that is perfect to visit this holiday season.

The Volo Museum is offering visitors the opportunity to upgrade any single ticket to a full year of admission for only $10. Visitors can also use the promo code: BLEND for 50% off any admission. This online offer is valid today, September 18. Tickets purchased with this offer may be used anytime in the next year!

For more information, visit Volo Museum

