Volo Museum Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary!

Jim Wojdyla joins us on The Morning Blend to share how the Volo Museum is celebrating its 65th Anniversary. The Volo Museum remains family-owned and is located in Volo, Illinois. It started as an auto museum and is now a world-famous destination that sits on 75 acres and offers a full day of fun for all ages!

The Volo Museum is offering visitors the opportunity to upgrade any single ticket to a full year of admission for only $10. Visitors can also use the promo code: BLEND50 for 50% off any admission. This online offer is valid through this Sunday, June 29. Tickets purchased during this offer may be used anytime in the next year!

For more information, visit Volo Museum