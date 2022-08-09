Watch Now
Visit the Wisconsin Cranberries booth at State Fair

Did you know Wisconsin is the world's leading producer of cranberries? More than half of the entire world’s supply of cranberries are grown on Wisconsin family farms. Here to tell us more about Wisconsin Cranberries and the activation they have in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion is Mike Gnewikow, a cranberry grower and co-owner at Wetherby Cranberry Company. Visit the Wisconsin Cranberries booth in the Products Pavilion to experience the Wisconsin State Fair with Wisconsin’s State Fruit. For more information on Wisconsin Cranberries visit their website HERE.
