Visit the Brightest & Most Dazzling Drive Through Light Show

The Christmas Carnival of Lights is the biggest, brightest and most dazzling drive through holiday light show in Southeastern Wisconsin featuring more than 2 million dazzling lights that are choreographed to holiday music! Drive through a nearly 2 mile wooded landscape in the comfort of your own car through the campground at Jellystone Park in Caledonia. For a more magical experience, book a ride on Santa's giant sleigh with the big man himself or the Golf Cart Holiday Train!

Owners Bridget Bender and Rachel Heinson join us to share that new this year, they are offering a breakfast with Santa event on Saturday and Sunday mornings through December 18th. There will also be an 'Oh What Fun it is to Run' 5K event on November 25.

Buy tickets online at wichristmascarnival.com

Location: Jellystone Park in Caledonia 8425 HWY 38 Caledonia, WI 53103

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-9pm and Friday & Saturday 5pm-11pm