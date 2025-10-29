Veterans Burial Benefits Events

Amanda King, funeral director at Schramka Funeral Home, joins us on The Blend to discuss their upcoming Open House Veterans Event at each of their locations throughout November. Events run 10-2 with a presentation on Veteran Burial Benefits at 11 AM with lunch to follow. They kindly ask that you bring in food or toiletry items to donate to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.

Nov 5 at Thiensville

Nov 12 at Menomonee Falls

Nov 19 at Brookfield

Please call 262-432-8100 to register so they can prepare enough resource materials and lunch!