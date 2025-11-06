Veteran’s Benefits Designed to Support Living at Home

Ruth Busalacchi, owner of SYNERGY HomeCare, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss supportive programs for Veterans as they age.

SYNGEGY HomeCare helps seniors to age in place. They can provide the following services: errands, shopping, appointments, housekeeping, meal preparation, personal care, respite, and end-of-life supportive care.

Veterans may also be eligible for benefits such as the HomeMaker Home Health Aid Benefit, the Caregiver Support Program, and the Aid and Attendance Pension. Veterans can also receive a Free Home Assessment from SYNERGY HomeCare as a "Thank You for Your Service" gift.

For more information about the services from SYNERGY HomeCare, visit www.synergyhomecare.com or call 414-763-8368 for Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, and 262-235-0640 for Walworth County.