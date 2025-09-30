Verizon's Commitment to Wisconsin Communities

Andy Brady joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how Verizon is heavily investing in Wisconsin to deliver service to rural areas and first responders.

Verizon goes beyond coverage — partnering with local sports teams, community organizations, and small businesses to drive meaningful impact. Its commitment isn’t just words; it’s results that neighbors can see and feel. Verizon has invested over $21 million into permanent upgrades with 5G Ultra-Wideband coverage around Lambeau Field to provide better service to the stadium area.

Verizon's commitment to Wisconsin goes beyond sports, by supporting local fire departments and investing $3 million for veteran debt relief to Wisconsin Veterans.

