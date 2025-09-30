Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Verizon's Commitment to Wisconsin Communities

Verizon
Verizon's Commitment to Wisconsin Communities
Posted

Andy Brady joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how Verizon is heavily investing in Wisconsin to deliver service to rural areas and first responders.

Verizon goes beyond coverage — partnering with local sports teams, community organizations, and small businesses to drive meaningful impact. Its commitment isn’t just words; it’s results that neighbors can see and feel. Verizon has invested over $21 million into permanent upgrades with 5G Ultra-Wideband coverage around Lambeau Field to provide better service to the stadium area.

Verizon's commitment to Wisconsin goes beyond sports, by supporting local fire departments and investing $3 million for veteran debt relief to Wisconsin Veterans.

For more information, visit verizon.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo