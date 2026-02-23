Vacation In The Caribbean

With winter half way out the door, are you and your family ready for a vacation? Nancy Finn from Island Getaways talks through her recommendations on where to go in the Caribbeans, The differences between Sandals & Beaches resorts, and the new vacation Sandal resort spots that are or have opened up.

They will have a Sandals & Beaches Webinar on March 10th at 6:30pm CST. Attendees will receive a $250.00 spa credit on qualify room categories, when they book within 14 days of the webinar.

To book your vacation, visit MyIslandGetaways.com!