Utilizing Unfinished Areas in Your Home

If you are considering moving or renovating to increase your living space, chances are you already have additional space in your home that isn't being utilized to its full potential. Fortress Floors will help you expand your living space by transforming your underused spaces into usable square footage with beautiful-to-look-at, functional, and flawless floors. Whether it be dark, cold, and uninviting garages or unfinished basements, Fortress Floors transform your space.

Viewers can receive a $200 off coupon, valid for flooring only. Not valid on additional prep or topcoats. Any Area Over 400 Feet. One offer per household. Not valid on prior jobs. Call 920-287-3889 now to get your free estimate. For more information, visit Concrete Coatings | Fortress Floors | Sheboygan, WI.