Upgrade Your Spaces with the latest in Flooring!

Floor Coverings International is helping southeast Wisconsin homeowners refresh their spaces with a personalized, in‑home flooring experience. Owners Matt and Karina Werner showcase everything from carpet and hardwood to luxury vinyl plank, all brought straight to your door in their Mobile Flooring Showroom™. Catch them at the GMAR Spring Home Show and learn how local, expert guidance makes all the difference.

For more information, visit then at the State Fairs Home and Garden Show or visit their website!