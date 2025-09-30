Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Upgrade Your Cooking From a Store That Has It All

Boelter
Upgrade Your Cooking from a Store That Has it All
Scott Acker joins us on The Morning Blend to show how Boelter's SuperStore can help with your kitchen upgrades.

Boelter's showroom contains ranges, fridges, wall ovens, steam ovens, under-counter refrigeration, ice makers, dishwashers, washers, and hoods. It features high-quality brands with an American-made emphasis, such as Viking, AGA, Uline, and Speed Queen.

When you purchase a range or refrigerator, you'll get a 17-piece Viking cookware set for FREE!

The Boelter SuperStore is located at:
4200 N Port Washington Rd,
Glendale, WI 53212

You can call (414) 967-4333, and for more information, visit Boelter SuperStores

