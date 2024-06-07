Upgrade Your Beauty Game for the Summer

What's the easiest and best way to update your beauty game this Summer? Beauty Editor Cheryl Kramer Kaye joins us today to give us the scoop on the latest in DIY hair color. To help spring into summer with fresh locks, we have Colorsonic from L’Oréal Paris – offering an entirely new (and easy!) way to color your hair at-home. Tune in for the best hair color of your life at the press of a button.

Cheryl Kramer Kaye is a Beauty Editor and the former Executive Beauty Director at SHAPE Magazine. Before SHAPE she was the Beauty & Fashion Director at Star, Beauty Director at Redbook, the Beauty & Fashion Director at Fitness magazine and an Associate Features Editor at Harper’s Bazaar. She has won three Gold Triangle Awards from the American Academy of Dermatology in recognition of excellence in public education. Cheryl has made numerous TV appearances discussing beauty and fashion trends, including spots on The Dr. Oz Show, Today, The Early Show, Good Morning America and The View.

For more information on the Colorsonic, visitlorealparisusa.com/colorsonic.