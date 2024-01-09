Elevate’s mission is to guide and empower individuals, families and communities to effectively address substance use and mental health challenges.

In the past 10 years, Elevate has grown from a $1 million agency with 17 employees and serving 1 county to a $3.5 million agency serving 8 counties and over 62 employees. They have expanded from serving less than 1,000 people annually to over 3,000, all of Elevates programs follow best practices to increase effectiveness with many programs following clients for over two years to assist them in achieving their greatest success.

Today Mary Simon, the Executive Director joins us to talk about their mission and upcoming fundraiser. You are invited to the event:

UNMASKING THE MYTHS OF ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS A MARDI GRAS GALA CELEBRATING ELEVATE’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY!

Friday, February 9, 2024

5:30 p.m.

Foundry 45

9480 US-45

Kewaskum, WI 53040

Featuring Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley from Saturday Night Live with Katrina Cravy as Mistress of Ceremonies.

For more information visit: https://elevateyou.org/

