Unlock Extra Holiday Cash: DoorDash Helps You Earn Extra

With the holiday season in full swing, many of us are looking for ways to add a little extra spending money to our pockets. Joining us now to discuss how DoorDash can help you earn some extra income is head of global public affairs, Taylor Bennett and dasher, Suzie Peters. For more information about DoorDash and how to become a Dasher, visit Become a Dasher: Deliver with DoorDash | Dasher Central