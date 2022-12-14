Watch Now
Unique Gifts for Christmas

Do you need inspiration for Christmas gifts? The Flannel Fox of Wauwatosa Village has you covered! They share unique gifts for cocktail lovers or a gift to bring to a hostess this holiday season. There will be a Sip N' Stroll on Thursday, December 15 from 5pm-8pm where you can donate to Operation Santa Paws for 15% off your purchase. Check them out on Facebook to find a list of items to donate. The 12 Days of Christmas starts now through December 24. Don't forget to check them out on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website at www.flannelfoxtosa for specials in December.
