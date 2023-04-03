Unique Easter Treats

Chef Kishoree and Brogan from Cocoa Tree Confectionery are here today to tell us about some of the yummy special treats they have in store for both Easter and Mother's Day. Cocoa Tree Confectionery opened two weeks before COVID-19! The business has been flourishing since with chocolate bunnies, chocolate bouquets, gelato and smash-able egg treats. Cocoa Tree Confectionery also offers dairy, nut and sugar free items. One unique part about Cocoa Tree Confectionery is they hire primarily teenagers. Brogan started at 14 years-old, and he became a manager after just six months! For more information, visit online at Cocoa Tree Confectionery.