Unforgettable Wedding Venues with Catering to Match

Molly Canan, Director of Events, and Jillian Mertz, Events Manager with the Lowlands Group, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the many options for your perfect venue and catering for your wedding day.

Lowlands Private Events & Catering brings the art of gezellig—that warm, welcoming European sense of togetherness—to every celebration. From grand café elegance to cozy Northwoods supper club charm, we create memorable experiences for weddings, corporate gatherings, and catered events. With globally inspired menus, thoughtful service, and spaces that feel both transported and at home, every detail is designed to make guests feel truly cared for.

You can receive a complimentary bubbles toast or a select welcome beverage for new onsite event bookings made before March 31, 2026. Use “MORNINGBLEND26” in your inquiry via phone, email, or DM.

Lowlands’ calendar is filling up fast in 2026. For more information, visit Lowlands Grand Events or call 414-627-2789