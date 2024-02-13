Understanding Your Neuropathy Diagnosis

Dr. Evan Norum, co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy, goes over what neuropathy is and treatment for it. According to NIH, millions of people suffer from neuropathy. The condition affects people of all ages but the most vulnerable are older Americans.

Advantage Neuropathy provides leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution. It serves the Wisconsin community by providing the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible.

Right now Advantage Neuropathy has a $49 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 people who call the number at 262-800-5383.