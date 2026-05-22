Understanding The Government's Plan For Your Estate

The Government’s Plan is when someone passes away or becomes incapacitated without proper legal planning in place, and it may not be the one you want. Instead of a smooth transition, loved ones may face stress, confusion, and unnecessary expenses during an already difficult time. Attorney Dan Krause breaks down what that “default plan” looks like and why taking control now can make all the difference for your loved ones.

Get certainty around your plan by calling (414) 285-1082 to set your personal Goals and Strategy Session. Call by Tuesday, May 26th, and mention Morning Blend and get a free Goals and Strategy session and $250 off any TRUST-BASED estate planning package. For more information, visit Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law - Helping Families Secure Their Future with Trusted Estate Planning Since 1999.