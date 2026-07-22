Understanding Diabetic Nerve Pain

Diabetic nerve pain, also known as diabetic neuropathy, is one of the most common complications of diabetes, affecting nearly half of those living with the condition. Dr. Evan Norum of Advantage Neuropathy says high blood sugar can damage nerves over time, often causing symptoms such as numbness, tingling, burning, or pain in the hands and feet.

Early detection is key. Dr. Norum says treatment is most effective before significant nerve damage occurs, making it important for people experiencing symptoms to seek an evaluation as soon as possible.

Advantage Neuropathy uses FDA cleared low level light therapy designed to help stimulate nerve function and improve circulation. According to Dr. Norum, early intervention may help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life for those living with diabetic neuropathy.

For more visit: https://www.advantageneuropathy.com/