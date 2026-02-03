Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Understanding and Treating Neuropathy

Advantage Neuropathy
Regenerating Damaged Nerves Without Surgery
Millions of people suffer with Neuropathy, a debilitating condition that can sometimes be hard to understand and diagnose. Joining us today is Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN from Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin. Neuropathy is not a disease, it is an abnormal condition associated with other conditions including Diabetes and Chemotherapy as well as many other causes. Unlike other Neuropathy specialists, Dr. Norum looks for alternatives to drugs with dangerous side-effects and uses a more holistic approach in treatment while avoiding surgery, medications, and injections.

Call now for your $37 Neuropathy Screening. It’s for the first 25 callers. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000. and for more information visit AdvantageNeuropathy.com

