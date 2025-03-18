Understanding and managing Alzheimer’s Disease

Marty Schreiber is in studio today to talk about the best gift a family could ask for... you! Learning about and coping with Alzheimer's Disease is something that Marty is no stranger to, as his wife Elaine had the disease and was her primary caregiver. Marty's objective is to reinforce the importance of caregivers taking care of themselves, and focus on capturing moments of joy, and letting go of the person with Alzheimer's who once was and embrace the person that is now.

For more information on Marty and his book My Two Elaines, visit Understanding and managing Alzheimer's