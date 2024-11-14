Understand the Changes to This Years Medicare Open Enrollment!

FHK Insurance Services is one of the largest, local independent insurance agencies in the area specializing in senior insurance. Senior advisers Danielle Johnson and Jeff Stoklosa join to outline the changes you may be seeing this year.

Based on changes of how Medicare will pay the insurance companies, especially as it relates to prescriptions, this AEP will likely be dramatically different.The good news: Maximum annual out-of-pocket drug co-pay has been reduced by $1,000

The bad news: Insurance companies will likely need to make up the difference by: · Changing their drug formularies (which drugs they cover)

· Introducing higher drug co-pays on lower tier (less expensive) drugs. It’s even possible that they add co-pays to generic drugs that previously had $0 co-pays

· And there could be changes to the coverage of things like vision, dental and hearing portion of their plans.

There are just over 3 weeks left to review your plan for 2025, the Medicare Annual Enrollment Deadline is December 7th.

Schedule a time to meet with an FHK agent.

414-228-7555, FHKinsurance.com

