Uncovering What Standard Checkups Often Miss

In the United States, the average primary care visit is only 18 minutes long, so just imagine how often something is missed. Dagmara Beine, PA-C,PhD, and founder of Zuza's Way, aims to bridge the gap between conventional and integrative care. Dagmara suggests that patients have to advocate for themselves and push for labs and bloodwork that go beyond standard/normal. Also Dagmara says 80% of chronic disease is preventable through lifestyle.

In the near future, they are offering a mini course that teaches viewers how to read the labs from their primary care visit and to use an AI prompt to get personalized feedback on their results. Sign up at zuzasway.com to be notified when it launches.

Follow Dagmara Beine on Instagram @Dagmarabeine