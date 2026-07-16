Uncover the Story Behind the Tunes with David Becker

You've heard him play, now it's time to grasp the artistry and thought behind his music. Grammy & Emmy nominated guitarist and composer, David Becker talks to Steph and Molly about his process and whats coming up next for this Jazz star. Allow your ears to take a smooth and electric galactic journey as he plays another unique song. So, catch some tunes and discover the artistry behind his work in a know-all interview.

Download Carroll’s Crater from music streaming service: Spotify, Apple Music, Google, etc.

Find more from David here: DAVID BECKER TRIBUNE - Home