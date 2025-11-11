Kiara Fina joins us on The Morning Blend to share the ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil show coming to Milwaukee.

The show is the company’s first holiday show, inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and celebrating the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season—offering something for the whole family to enjoy. The exciting show will have 8 performances in Milwaukee this November.

"‘Twas the Night Before…":

November 26-30, 2025

Miller High Life Theatre

You can buy tickets now at CirqueDuSoliel.com

For more information, visit pabsttheatergroup.com

