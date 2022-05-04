Turning 65 and 5-Star Plans

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies' products to choose from! Over 10,000 people turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare every single day in the US and it's important to understand their options and get educated.

Agent Brianna Thompson and Ben DeGracie sit down with us to discuss plan options for those needing medicare. They are available to meet in home or in their office. To contact one of the independent agents, call 262-641-4111 or visit sovselect.com

Join them for an Educational Event

Virtual Zoom/In-Person

Friday, May 27th @ 10am

Sovereign Select

1339 W. Mequon Rd

Mequon

