Turn Up the Tradition at German Fest

Celebrate German Culture in Milwaukee at German Fest! All guests are welcome to immerse themselves in German foods, performances, music and activities. German Fest Vice President, Deb Wolf is providing us with all the ways to maximize your German Fest experience! So check out the parade, Mardi Gras Show, Trachtenschau and more!

German Fest will be the weekend of July 24 at the Summerfest grounds! Visit:

Friday: 3p.m.-12:00a.m.

Saturday: 12:00p.m.-12:00a.m.

Sunday: 12:00p.m.-7p.m.

Find more at German Fest Milwaukee | A German Cultural Celebration