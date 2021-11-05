Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Turn Back Time!

with Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:12:44-04

As you turn back your clock this weekend and gain an hour, will you use it to sleep? Sleep is always good for our body and our skin. With the holiday season approaching you may want to treat yourself to a professional treatment to look refreshed and well rested. Today, Dr. Deborah Manjoney, the owner of Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa joins us to chat about all the wonderful treatment they offer. Many have little to no downtime and they can make your face look refreshed! Call to get a complimentary consultation and see what's right for you. 262-746-9088

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019