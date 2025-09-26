Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Try This #1 Rated Frozen Pizza

Palermo’s Pizza
Try This #1 Ranked 7 Best Frozen Pizza
Posted

Eat This, Not That recently ranked Screamin’ Sicilian’s Bessie’s Revenge as their #1 pizza in a ranking of the 7 Best Frozen Pizzas you can Buy Right Now!

Screamin’ Sicilian’s original cheese pizza, Bessie’s Revenge, takes cheese pizza to another level with ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop Screamin’s stone-fired buttery pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it's topped with slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that's a cheese pizza.

Find Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie's Revenge in your local grocery store freezer section and taste what all the Screamin’ is about!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo