Trio of Milwaukee Executives Talk Fatherhood

Today we are joined by: Adam Albrecht, Author, Blogger, Founder & CEO of The Weaponry, DJ Hines, COO for Christian Faith Fellowship Church, and Paul Puglisi, Account Executive at TMJ4. This trio of Milwaukee executives have come together to talk about fatherhood.

Join us as they explore a wide range of topics surrounding fatherhood including life lessons learned while parenting and questioning what it means to be a strong father in today's world. sharing their advice on dealing with screen time as well as some underrated dad skills.