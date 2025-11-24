Treatments That Pair Well After Medical Weight Loss

Jaime Bautch and Mykala Lopez from Bellissimo Aesthetics join us on The Morning Blend to discuss treatments that pair with medical weight loss.

Jaime and Mykala discuss common changes patients notice from weight loss and side effects from GLP-1s. Rapid weight loss can cause loose skin, but there are treatments to improve tightness and firmness. Thinning hair as a result of GLP-1 can be combated with multiple treatments available. Tune in to see other paired treatments and options that help with common side effects.

