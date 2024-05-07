Treatment to Help You Achieve Relief From Lower Back Pain

Dr. Jonathon Stevenson from Strive Integrative Health joins the show today to talk about their Spinal Decompression Therapy using the Back-On-Trac Decompression Table. The treatment can help you achieve relief from lower back pain, a herniated disc, sciatica, low back sprains/strains and much more!

