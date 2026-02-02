Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Treatment To Help Lower Back Pain!

Strive Integrative Health
Treatment To Help Lower Back Pain!
Posted

Experiencing lower back pain? Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment is here to help you achieve relief from low back pain, herniated disc, sciatica, low back sprain/strains and much more. What is spinal traction treatment? What is it used to help treat? What are some of the health benefits? Dr. Jonathan Stevenson talks through Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatments and the questions that come up about it.

For a limited time Strive Integrative Health is offering a $249 Package for just $49! Including a Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment, free vibration session and free consultation!

Visit go-strive.com for more information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo